Apropos minister Naledi Pandor’s reported comments, is she suggesting that the media is fabricating and not reporting the truth? (“Media reports are inflaming xenophobia, Naledi Pandor says”, September 16).

Secondly, can she seriously suggest SA is a welcoming country when the needlessly deterring visa regulations remain in place?

Politicians’ failure to embrace reality represents yet another nail in the coffin of our country.

Kevin Gill, Via e-mail