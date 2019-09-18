Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Inkatha ‘hit squads’ a lie

Two hundred men were trained as VIP security for KwaZulu, so to call them a ‘hit squad’ is propaganda

18 September 2019 - 16:33
Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. Picture: SOWETAN
Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. Picture: SOWETAN

I admire Carol Paton’s willingness to let me speak for myself, though my long and complex life is difficult to summarise (“Buthelezi: Tambo tainted my legacy”, September 16).

Unfortunately, the part she chose to summarise is misleading. This relates to the ANC’s people’s war, which was turned against Inkatha in the late 1980s and early ’90s, claiming about 20,000 black lives.

Unlike the ANC’s uMkhonto weSizwe, Inkatha never had a military wing. We rejected an armed struggle and refused to adopt violence as a political strategy. Yet the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, chaired by the former patron of the United Democratic Front, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, insisted that Inkatha had “hit squads” trained in the Caprivi Strip.

These “hit squads”, which could supposedly take on the thousands of highly trained and equipped guerrilla operatives of the ANC, were in reality 200 men who had been sent for training as VIP security to protect the ministers and infrastructure of the KwaZulu government.

As chief minister I received continuous intelligence reports of planned attacks against my cabinet, which KwaZulu’s small police force was ill-equipped to prevent. I therefore reported these threats to the national government, and my secretary of administration was asked to send 200 men for training as protectors. Nothing further was discussed with me.

Years later, in 1996, the idea of “hit squads” was tested in a criminal trial against former defence minister Gen Magnus Malan and my secretary of administration. That 18-month trial ended in acquittal by the Durban Supreme Court, which, in its own words, could find “no convincing evidence ... that the Caprivi training had intended to equip Inkatha to carry out unlawful killings”.

Inkatha’s “hit squads” were another successful invention of the propaganda machine. Tragically, that propaganda still hides the truth of the past.

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, MP
President emeritus, IFP

MANGOSUTHU BUTHELEZI: Take a moment to listen to my side of the story

Barney Mthombothi compares me to presidents and prime ministers. But even flattery — from a lying tongue — is poison
Opinion
1 week ago

Buthelezi’s call for peace spurned, violence erupts

Hostel dwellers take to the streets and vandalise businesses
National
1 week ago

Most read

1.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The disintegration of the ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
Race and radical rhetoric are Malema’s go-to ...
Opinion
3.
CARTOON: SA’s fuel stockpile?
Opinion
4.
Landmark Rica ruling impresses even ultimate ...
Opinion
5.
Political path must be adjusted radically — is ...
Opinion

Related Articles

LETTER: Buthelezi stood up to ANC’s power grab

Opinion / Letters

Mangosuthu Buthelezi: Tambo tainted my legacy

Politics

Robert Mugabe: The leader who shouldn’t have been

Opinion

Is new IFP president equal to the task?

Politics

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.