LETTER: KZN hits new lows in education

Can somebody please tell me what is happening in KwaZulu-Natal? The little I know is that the former president of the republic was from that part of SA.

I have a few reasons for asking this question. It was there that a few years ago gangsters first walked onto construction sites and demanded 10% of the project’s value. Attacks on trucks using the N3 also surfaced in this province before spreading to the rest of the country. Next, brutal attacks after xenophobic slurs by the Zulu monarch gave rise to the killing of foreigners.

However, it is what is happening in the education sphere that is most disconcerting. If what I read in this publication and others is true, we are certainly moving with our leaders of tomorrow in the wrong direction. It seems that at a reputable university in this region it was possible to buy yourself into the medical faculty. At a lesser-known university, still in the same region, lecturers were not discussing their academic fields of interest but rather which student was available for sexual favours.

Further, just over a week ago it was reported that some students were vandalising their colleges because a ruling had been introduced that students must attend at least 80% of their classes before student loan funds would be paid. Then last week it was reported that pupils at some schools, still in KwaZulu-Natal, demanded a smoke break during the academic day, and finally it was discovered that quite a number of high schools were not offering maths and science as these are regarded by both pupils and teachers as “hard subjects”.

I’m not a resident of that beautiful part of our country, but can anybody please tell me how this squares with the ANC’s attempts to prepare our students and workers for the fourth industrial revolution?

Derek Abrahams, via e-mail