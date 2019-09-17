Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Buthelezi stood up to ANC’s power grab

In its quest for power, ANC smashed most black rival groups but met strong resistance from Buthelezi’s Inkatha

17 September 2019 - 16:57
Mangosuthu Buthelezi. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Carol Paton’s very fair assessment of Mangosuthu Buthelezi omits two important points in his relations with the ANC “Mangosuthu Buthelezi: Tambo tainted my legacy,” (September 16). 

First, while Buthelezi steadfastly refused “independence” for KwaZulu, and so thwarted grand apartheid, the ANC covertly accepted it for Transkei, which became the showpiece for grand apartheid. Kaiser Matanzima, the first president of Transkei, had close family and political links with the ANC. Thabo Mbeki delivered a eulogy at his funeral. Stella Sigcau, a former Transkei minister, became a minister in SA when the ANC came to power.

Second, the reason for the split between Buthelezi and the ANC came after 1976. In the Soweto uprisings the ANC was horrified to find it had lost most black support. So it began the “People’s War”, using tactics developed in communist Vietnam, as Paton says. The People’s War was for power, not freedom, and directed almost entirely against other black groupings that might came to power when apartheid fell. The ANC smashed most of them easily, but met with strong resistance from Buthelezi’s Inkatha.

This was confirmed after 1990 when apartheid effectively ended and the ANC was unbanned. Then it was obvious that the black majority would come to power, and the ANC unleashed its worst violence yet to try to crush all other black parties.

Andrew Kenny

Sun Valley

MANGOSUTHU BUTHELEZI: Take a moment to listen to my side of the story

Barney Mthombothi compares me to presidents and prime ministers. But even flattery — from a lying tongue — is poison
Opinion
1 week ago

Buthelezi’s call for peace spurned, violence erupts

Hostel dwellers take to the streets and vandalise businesses
National
1 week ago

