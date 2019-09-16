LETTER: Union theft rife

An unfortunate and serious series of financial shenanigans amounting to almost R20m led to the eventual dismissal of the Food and Allied Workers Union's (Fawu’s) former general secretary (Long-serving Union Boss Fired, September 16).

The department of employment & labour, under the leadership of the registrar, performs an extremely serious function where they demand the unions' annual general meetings and proper books of account to be disclosed to the department. These demands from the department have been ignored for many years, to the detriment of the rank-and-file members of the unions concerned.

Theft within the unions has been rife, and we have read many exposés of this in Business Day over the years. Over the past few years we have also seen the unions’ pension funds raided and jobs given to pals.

The department of employment & labour has now given the registrar more independence and strength. Hopefully this wholesale theft from the unions will be brought to an end.

Michael Bagraim, MP, DA deputy shadow employment & labour minister