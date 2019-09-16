LETTER: All parts of Ramaphosa’s administration must pull together

The presidency has announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa will skip next week’s UN general assembly to “oversee initiatives to turn around the economy”.

But his local presence is neither here nor there when it comes to economic impacts, because we remain mired in policy contradictions and inconsistencies.

Even the finance minister’s new economic strategy falls victim to the same structural problem: a perpetual and pervasive dearth of policy certainty and cohesion between the governing party, the government and its departments.

The strategy is optimistic enough — outlining the need for economic reforms that will promote economic transformation, inclusive growth, and make our economy globally competitive. Unfortunately, the minister is likely to be left as frustrated as the rest of SA, with parliament passing bills that contradict an inclusive growth strategy.

The new Credit Amendment Act, for example, has made it more difficult for banks to lend to the low-income segment of the market to access credit. This is likely to reverse the country’s efforts to improve financial inclusion and much-needed socioeconomic development.

Unless all parts of Ramaphosa’s administration are working together towards the same clear goals, our growth will remain low at best, no matter how strident his call to action.

Adam Craker, CEO, IQbusiness