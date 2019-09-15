Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA’s power play

Taking 4,800MW of coal-fired generation off the table would really grab the world’s attention

15 September 2019 - 19:28
Picture: REUTERS
Richard Worthington argued in his climate action summit article that to make a real impression at the UN Climate Change Conference, the South African government should wipe 1,500MW of additional cold-fired generating capacity off the new integrated resource plan (IRP).

Given the global panic over climate change, which has largely gone over the heads of South Africans, obsessed as we are with  internal  problems, I think that our government would be underselling itself with such a proposal. When you don’t have good hand and are desperate, it sometimes pays to bet the house.

Sure, leave the additional 1,500MW of coal-fired generation off the IRP, but at the climate summit propose the discontinuation of construction and then complete closure of  the Kusile power station. Taking  a potential 4,800MW  of coal-fired generation off the table would really grab the world’s attention in the right way.

But such a philanthropic gesture would require “compensation” in the region of R200bn plus. As Kusile is never going to work particularly well with huge maintenance costs hanging about its chimneys for the next 40 years, why not close it down before it even starts belching carbon into the atmosphere, make the world feel better at the same time and use the compensation wisely to extract Eskom from its death spiral?

As other coal stations are closed  down, independent power producers (IPPs) will be able to supply the shortfall with renewables more cheaply than Eskom ever could, while doing a lot less damage to our environment. If baseload becomes a problem, an additional gas-powered  station or two should do the trick.

James Cunningham
Camps Bay

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Cabinet may take major decision on Eskom and airlines

Indications have been that these crucial matters will come before the cabinet in September
Politics
2 hours ago

Government to look at administered electricity prices for key industries

The government realises core industries are buckling under Eskom's tariff hikes and is looking for a way to ease the burden
Economy
2 days ago

LETTER: Many solutions for Eskom

Does anyone out there ever take note?
Opinion
3 days ago

Eskom contract threatens South32 deal

While Mike Teke’s venture is the prime bidder for South32’s coal assets, an Eskom supply deal could scuttle talks
Money & Investing
3 days ago

