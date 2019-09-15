Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Another National Crisis

One can only view the oncoming NHI crisis with great trepidation

15 September 2019 - 19:31
Picture: 123RF/SAMSONOVS

As admitted in parliament by the heads of the relevant armed forces, we now have an air force that can barely fly and a navy that can barely sail, thanks to the ANC government who, under the Mbeki administration, insisted on the purchase of aircraft, submarines and ships, which the country could ill afford.

The stench of the corruption involved in this is now even more apparent and the poor majority of South Africans are paying the price of this grotesque waste of taxpayers’ money.

To me ANC means Another National Crisis. One can only view the oncoming National Health Insurance (NHI) crisis with great trepidation.   

Granville Killin
Lakeside

