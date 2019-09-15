LETTER: A novel idea

It is common cause that the cost of mobile data in SA is excessive, especially when compared to many other countries on this continent.

I am frequently reminded of this when I am unable to make contact with my staff, they with me and more importantly their own families and friends.

There has been a suggestion by President Cyril Ramaphosa that the government intends rolling out more spectrum to the mobile network operators, though this seems to be bogged down in a bureaucratic spat over exactly how much spectrum the government is prepared to sell and to whom.

The international model for spectrum allocation is based on auction sales. I expect the same will be rolled out here, and the billions thus raised will disappear into the black hole previously known as the Treasury where it will be looted and misspent.

So here’s an “out of the box” idea. Why not allocate spectrum to the four major mobile networks plus a bit for the Woan operators but not charge them a cent. Instead, make the granting of the spectrum conditional on every person who has a cellphone-SIM card receiving 500Mb or 1Gb of data a month, free, gratis and for nothing, in perpetuity for them to do as they wish.

I think we would see more productivity growth through this one simple act than any of the other well meaning but ultimately doomed policy prescripts of our failing government.

Mobile network operators, what say you?

Chris Powell

Kloof