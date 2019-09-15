Opinion / Letters

LETTER: A novel idea

Allocate free spectrum to the four major mobile networks plus a bit for the Woan operators

15 September 2019 - 19:40
Picture: 123RF/Kran Kanthawong
Picture: 123RF/Kran Kanthawong

It is common cause that the cost of mobile data in SA is excessive, especially when compared to many other countries on this continent.

I am frequently reminded of this when I am unable to make contact with my staff, they with me and more importantly their own families and friends.

There has been a suggestion by President Cyril Ramaphosa that the government intends rolling out more spectrum to the mobile network operators, though this seems to be bogged down in a bureaucratic spat over exactly how much spectrum the government is prepared to sell and to whom.

The international model for spectrum allocation is based on auction sales. I expect the same will be rolled out here, and the billions thus raised will disappear into the black hole previously known as the Treasury where it will be looted and misspent.

So here’s an “out of the box” idea. Why not allocate spectrum to the four major mobile networks plus a bit for the Woan operators but not charge them a cent. Instead, make the granting of the spectrum conditional on every person who has a cellphone-SIM card receiving 500Mb or 1Gb of data a month, free, gratis and for nothing, in perpetuity for them to do as they wish.

I think we would see more productivity growth through this one simple act than any of the other well meaning but ultimately doomed policy prescripts of our failing government.

Mobile network operators, what say you?

Chris Powell
Kloof

Job creation is vital for Africa’s success, and 4IR can supply much of that

Africa can be viewed as a large-scale startup, much like East Asia and China were back in the 1990s, writes Alex Liu
Opinion
5 days ago

CAROL PATON: Mboweni’s guerrilla attack does not mean war

Implementation of microeconomic reforms now unnecessarily adversarial and politicised
Opinion
1 week ago

5G set to hit SA via Rain in two weeks

The provision of a 5G network using Huawei's wireless infrastructure and 5G-enabled products will give Rain a major competitive edge
Business
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
A new word is needed for xenophobia, but it’s not ...
Opinion
2.
TOM EATON: I mean, really, is Mbeki serious?
Opinion / Columnists
3.
Thomas Piketty has a 1,200-page guide to ...
Opinion
4.
ANDILE KHUMALO: Tito's tweet shows desperate ...
Opinion
5.
HILARY JOFFE: Weight of government debt could be ...
Opinion

Related Articles

Tito Mboweni’s turnaround plan: Time to act

Features

Spectrum bonanza for new players

Business

Network sharing a better bet for telecom operators than going it alone

Opinion

Government’s pricey telecoms plan in limbo

Features

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.