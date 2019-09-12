Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Many solutions for Eskom

12 September 2019 - 20:42
Steam rises at sunrise from the Lethabo Power Station, a coal-fired power station owned by state power utility Eskom near Sasolburg. Picture: REUTERS
Does anyone out there ever take note?

I assiduously read the usually excellent Business Day columns penned by admirable minds. March 28 offers a representative sample. We read of Peter Bruce (not for the first time) urging Eskom to use the 2-billion tons of briquettes it has at its disposal to fire up its power stations at a third of the price it pays for coal. Then, Jacques du Toit demonstrates how Eskom could benefit from the application of a fibre gold mine, while Lumkile Mondi reveals how a vote for the ANC as represented by those on the list submitted to the Electoral Commission of SA is a vote for a falling nation. And that’s just one edition of Business Day.

One accepts that the vast majority of South Africans are oblivious to the thoughts of the nation’s loftiest brains. Yet the decision-makers – in particular our senior politicians – should surely be scanning your pages for invaluable keys to their and their country’s future prosperity. Or are the columnists simply preaching to the converted?

The ultimate question: Is anyone out there listening?

John Spira
Johannesburg

