LETTER: Homage to Robert Mugabe bodes ill

One is tempted to agree with doomsayers who believe SA is heading towards a Zimbabwe, in the light of what our leaders have been saying about Mad Bob Mugabe.

He’s a hero, says our president, followed by similar homages paid by fellow ANC leaders (and don’t forget Dilemma Malema) to someone who was clearly, to any reasonable person, a despot responsible for the fall of what should have been a beautiful, rich and healthy country.

With this support base from our country for a “hero” who killed and tortured thousands of Zimbabweans, we can be forgiven for predicting similarly bad things for SA. The ANC is already tampering with the constitution to force through land expropriation without compensation. We know what happened to Zimbabwe’s farmers, and the economic consequences.

The other item on the agenda is control of the media. In Zimbabwe editors, journalists and all those who opposed Mugabe’s draconian rule were arrested and jailed. In the event of the ANC getting its teeth into these two issues — and abusing them — it would be tantamount to Zimbabwean rule. Please prove us wrong, Mr President.

Cliff Buchler, Via e-mail