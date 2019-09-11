Opinion / Letters

LETTER: NPA funding should be top priority

Government more concerned with vanity projects such as SA Express

11 September 2019 - 05:03
Shamila Batohi. Picture: GCIS/JAIRUS MMUTLE
Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola is still seized with the national prosecuting authority (NPA) funding dilemma (“NPA funding talks ongoing," September 9).

In our current environment one would have thought the NPA would be an apex priority from a funding and resource perspective, but our government is more concerned with funding vanity projects such as SA Express, which only last week received R300m from the Treasury at the behest of the public enterprises department after being grounded for not paying its dues to the Airports Company of SA.

SA Express has now received R1.55bn of taxpayer funds since November 2018, but Lamola has had no such luck – how can that be? As Lamola’s colleague at the public enterprises ministry, Pravin Gordhan, likes to remind his audiences – connect the dots – there is simply no incentive for the ANC to fund the NPA, quite the contrary.

John Fairwell
Via e-mail

