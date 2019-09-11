Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Let’s flag xenophobia in peaceful protest

11 September 2019 - 05:01
Xenophobia poster. Picture: EPA/NIC BOTHMA
Xenophobia poster. Picture: EPA/NIC BOTHMA

It is good to have the president, the Anglican archbishop and also former IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi among the high-status leaders explicitly condemning xenophobia by name.

All that prevents these looting and burning riots from being termed pogroms is that our police try to arrest the rioters, instead of encouraging them. 

Adekeye Adebajo’s column listed some practical steps for governments to take (“SA must fix its xenophobia or face losing key partnerships”, September 9). As with the demonstrations against gender-based violence, the churches and civil society organisations need to mobilise pan-African solidarity demonstrations on the same streets where the xenophobic riots occurred. South Africans should bring AU flags, and the Africa Diaspora Forum should encourage its members to each bring the flags of their home countries to wave. This will help take back the streets.

It must be said that for SA, with only 58-million persons, to host 2-million (Stats SA figures) to 4-million foreigners (UN estimates) is significant.

“Undocumented migrants” is of course a euphemism for illegal immigrants. It is the international norm that after five years of residence, foreigners may apply for naturalisation to become citizens, or to acquire permanent residence visas. It is overdue for our home affairs department to facilitate this.

Keith Gottschalk
Claremont

Cyril Ramaphosa condemns resurgence of violence

The president has applauded law enforcement agencies for arresting at least 16 people on Sunday to bring calm to Johannesburg
National
1 day ago

Business leaders and Sacci meet Bheki Cele about xenophobia

The meeting was attended by firms such as MTN and MultiChoice, whose units outside SA were hit by retaliatory attacks due to xenophobic violence in SA
Business
18 hours ago

TOM EATON: I mean, really, is Mbeki serious?

The former president now asks why criminality is out of control in this country
Opinion
1 day ago

City Power withdraws employees from xenophobic hotspots

Power utility’s operations resume in some areas, while Pikitup will decide on Tuesday whether it is safe on the ground
National
1 day ago

SA should eat humble pie and apologise for xenophobic attacks

An apology will serve as a mark of contrition and as a self-reflective moment about the depths of SA’s struggles of belonging and identity, writes ...
Opinion
17 hours ago

Most read

1.
TOM EATON: I mean, really, is Mbeki serious?
Opinion / Columnists
2.
MANGOSUTHU BUTHELEZI: Take a moment to listen to ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
THULI MADONSELA: CR17 donations red herring
Opinion / Protected Space
4.
EDITORIAL: No winners in Old Mutual boardroom ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
CARTOON: Migrants’ map of Africa
Opinion

Related Articles

LETTER: Blind to the facts in xenophobic attacks

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC can’t stop anarchy

Opinion / Letters

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.