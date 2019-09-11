LETTER: How is Mugabe a hero?

Described by one political analyst as a president “who destroyed everything he built”, one is reminded of the cartoon picturing Robert Mugabe saying: “My work here is done” while in the background a country is in ruins, people are dying and buildings are in flames.

Not so, according to African leaders, who variously describe him as: “An icon of liberation ... who dedicated his life to the emancipation and empowerment of his people (Zimbabwe’s president); a “champion of Africa’s cause” (SA’s president); “Mugabe’s sacrifices in struggling for the political and economic emancipation of his people will always be remembered for posterity” (Nigeria’s president); “His place in the annals of Africa’s political history is well assured” (Zambia’s president); “We must not allow our enemies to tell us how to remember him. We know our heroes” (Julius Malema).

A hero who struggled for the emancipation of his people? Really? From African “leaders” who have no shame, no conscience, no honour and zero respect for their people. Little wonder Africa is a basket case, with so many of its inhabitants destitute.

John Perry

Hartbeespoort