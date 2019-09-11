Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Denel shoots blanks over deal promises

11 September 2019 - 05:04
Denel company logo in Pretoria. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Denel company logo in Pretoria. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

Denel’s recent claim that it has a good chance of winning a $2bn contract — the largest in its history — should be treated as wishful thinking, hot air in its vain attempt to avoid liquidation.

You report that Denel “said it foresaw about R30bn in deals over the next two years” and that its presentation in parliament referred to the Egyptian navy and ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (“Denel to exit some businesses within months”, September 6.)

Just how many times over the years has Denel duped parliamentarians and the country with similar claims about major export prospects for its rooivalk helicopter disaster? Not only is such a deal with the Egyptian navy highly unlikely, but it would fall foul of the National Conventional Arms Control Act (NCACA).

This legislation stipulates that SA will not export armaments to countries that abuse human rights, countries and/or regions in conflict, or countries subject to UN and other international arms embargoes.

The gross abuses of human rights in Egypt under its military dictator, President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi, have been extensively documented, and the Middle East is engulfed by numerous conflicts. The reality is that the NCACA committee has, since inception, closed its eyes to this provision, and that SA has been complicit in supplying Saudi Arabia and the UAE with munitions used to commit war crimes in Yemen.

The outgoing CEO of Rheinmetall Denel Munitions (RDM) complained last week that SA’s entire armaments industry has been in limbo since a new NCACA committee was appointed in early 2019. He specifically revealed that RDM is being blocked from exporting to the Middle East, which accounts for 60% of its exports, Saudi Arabia and UAE being its biggest customers.

Denel and SA’s war business — let’s drop the “defence” euphemism — is dependent on supplying the world’s most unsavoury regimes. It is an industry that has been mired in one corruption scandal after another for the past 25 years. 

If President Cyril Ramaphosa is serious about cleaning up our country’s appalling reputation for violence and corruption, Denel and other arms companies must be put out of business as a matter of urgency.

Terry Crawford-Browne
World Beyond War SA

Denel names Carmen le Grange as new CFO

In November 2018, Denel fired Odwa Mhlwana after he was found guilty of all disciplinary charges relating to irregular expenditure
National
1 day ago

Denel to exit some businesses within months

Denel has not yet released financial results for the 2018/2019 financial year, but is projected to be insolvent
National
4 days ago

Denel gets R1.8bn lifeline from the government

The money will help keep the state-owned arms manufacturer afloat while it tries to find a long-term survival strategy
National
1 week ago

Cash-strapped Denel taps the bond markets

The struggling, state-owned arms manufacturer that is struggling to stay afloat has sold R50m worth of two-year floating-rate notes
National
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
TOM EATON: I mean, really, is Mbeki serious?
Opinion / Columnists
2.
MANGOSUTHU BUTHELEZI: Take a moment to listen to ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
THULI MADONSELA: CR17 donations red herring
Opinion / Protected Space
4.
EDITORIAL: No winners in Old Mutual boardroom ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
CARTOON: Migrants’ map of Africa
Opinion

Related Articles

LETTER: It’s time to declare Denel bankrupt

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Peter Bruce’s Denel fantasy a disastrous nightmare

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Don’t let Denel export death

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Dodgy Denel must be shut down

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Bailing out failed Denel deprives education and health of funds

Opinion / Letters

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.