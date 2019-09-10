Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Will Ramaphosa really act on gender violence?

Money should be put into teaching little boys how to treat little girls, and perhaps the circumcision schools should be included

10 September 2019 - 05:06
Protesters hold signs and shout slogans as they take part in a march against gender based violence and in solidarity with women who have been subject to violence and in memory of those who have been killed, at the North Beach in Durban, on September 7, 2019. Picture: RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP
Let’s hope that after all the anger of this past week over gender-based violence in SA, everything doesn’t go back to normal with nothing being done. President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke of ending parole and life meaning life for rapists and murderers, but is he now going to walk the walk rather than just talking the talk?

I read in the Sunday papers that the department of women spent R1.1m on consultants to investigate the distribution of free sanitary products and after two years the project — if we can call it that — is still not finalised. In total last year R6.3m was spent on consultants. This department gets a R204m budget, and the lion’s share goes on salaries for hundreds of public servants who are clearly not doing their jobs if they have to bring consultants on board!

This money should be put into teaching little boys how to treat little girls. It is too late for campaigns aimed at the menfolk of our country. Let’s teach the younger generation to drive the change that is needed in this country.

It is encouraging to see some of the boys’ schools getting involved, but perhaps the circumcision schools, where boys learn to become men, should include classes to teach these youths how to treat women.

Barbie Sandler
Constantia

