LETTER: Coming clean pays off

Australian cricket captain Steve Smith’s resurrection is a timely reminder

10 September 2019 - 05:02
Steve Smith. Picture: REUTERS
No sportsman (or woman) has consummately redeemed themselves by reversing their fortunes quite like former Australian skipper Steve Smith.

Following a year’s banishment after reducing his country’s cricket status to a low, a new-look Smith has single-handedly ensured that the Ashes urn stays in the corridors of  the Australian Cricket Board’s offices.

Scoring nearly 600 runs, including two tons and a double, he eclipsed the heroics of his English counterpart, Ben Stokes, denying England a chance to take the series.

Many sports cheats, from Hansie Cronje to Lance Armstrong, did not show remorse immediately. Smith’s resurrection is a timely reminder that foul play has a sell-by date and coming clean has its rewards.

AR Modak
Robertsham

Australia beat England in fourth Test thriller to retain Ashes

If Australia avoid defeat at the Oval next week they will have won their first Test series in England for 18 years
1 day ago

Five reasons why Australia retained the Ashes

Australia retain the Ashes after a 185-run win over England
1 day ago

