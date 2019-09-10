LETTER: Coming clean pays off

No sportsman (or woman) has consummately redeemed themselves by reversing their fortunes quite like former Australian skipper Steve Smith.

Following a year’s banishment after reducing his country’s cricket status to a low, a new-look Smith has single-handedly ensured that the Ashes urn stays in the corridors of the Australian Cricket Board’s offices.

Scoring nearly 600 runs, including two tons and a double, he eclipsed the heroics of his English counterpart, Ben Stokes, denying England a chance to take the series.

Many sports cheats, from Hansie Cronje to Lance Armstrong, did not show remorse immediately. Smith’s resurrection is a timely reminder that foul play has a sell-by date and coming clean has its rewards.

AR Modak

Robertsham