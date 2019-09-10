Opinion / Letters

LETTER: A long lease does not offer the bond that ownership does

ANC stuck in the mire of a discredited quest to control the levers of power

10 September 2019 - 05:03
ANC supportes. Picture: REUTERS
ANC supportes. Picture: REUTERS

Another judgment has been handed down excoriating the idiotic stance of the ANC government on land reform. Do they not get it?

Long leases may give some security of tenure and banks might (depending on their terms) lend against them to enable the development of productive farms or the building of homes (I wouldn’t). But a long lease does not give the tenant the emotional and legal bond of ownership, which would enable him/her to work and take on risk today, to develop an enhanced asset for a family’s long-term future.

That lack of incentive grows worse as the remaining term of the lease grows shorter and the time for handing it all back to the state gets closer.

The problem is the one we see all over the place — in minerals and energy, in state ownership of Eskom and SAA, in the coming disaster of National Health Insurance — namely that the ANC and its allies are still stuck in the mire of a stale and discredited quest to control the levers of power and means of production, and not to let private enterprise see the light of day.

It hasn’t worked anywhere in the world and it won’t work here. It is quite astonishing that in all the orchestrated frenzy for expropriation without compensation no one has tumbled to the fact that after expropriation no one, not even ANC supporters of the right ethnic background, is actually going to get any of that property to call their own.

Of course, there are people in the ANC who have their heads screwed on the right way, Tito Mboweni for one, but they are seen as traitors to the cause and are twisting in the wind. 

David Clegg
St James

Ingonyama Trust willing to take land battle to The Hague

Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini says he is willing to fight against those wanting to take land belonging to the Ingonyama Trust, of which he is the ...
National
21 hours ago

Court ruling an indictment of government’s land reform programme

Landmark decision will force the state to radically re-evaluate its policy of offering black farmers long-term leases rather than land ownership
National
5 days ago

Bring in the bean counters to work out viable budgets for land reform

From irrigated orchards to arid pasture areas, the costs and profits for each hectare of farming land vary wildly
Opinion
1 week ago

Most read

1.
TOM EATON: I mean, really, is Mbeki serious?
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: No winners in Old Mutual boardroom ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
Government and banks should return to the ...
Opinion
4.
Naspers tech king Koos Bekker goes global
Opinion
5.
GAVIN RICH: Frans Steyn shows what he can do at ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: Mboweni’s challenge should bring focus to ANC

Opinion / Editorials

Donations to land reform fund will take burden off farmers

Opinion

If you want land reform, make it easy with nudges and incentives

Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.