LETTER: Robert Mugabe destroyed his legacy

After a promising start during and after the liberation struggle, for which he will rightly be remembered positively by the older generation on the continent, Robert Mugabe destroyed his own legacy for which he will be remembered by the younger generation and the world.

In the end a sad figure, ironically dying on foreign soil, Mugabe gave new meaning to what is known as the Zimbabwe ruins.

I have spoken to numerous well-educated Zimbabweans who fled their country under Mugabe and who are devastated by what their country had finally become under his rule.

In chapter one he built bridges for his people, but in chapter two he burnt them all down.

May a new generation have the strength to rebuild Zimbabwe from the ashes.

Dawie Jacobs

Sterrewag