LETTER: Robert Mugabe destroyed his legacy

He began by building bridges for his people and ended by burning them all down

09 September 2019 - 05:03
Late president Robert Mugabe. Picture: REUTERS

After a promising start during and after the liberation struggle, for which he will rightly be remembered positively by the older generation on the continent, Robert Mugabe destroyed his own legacy for which he will be remembered by the younger generation and the world.

In the end a sad figure, ironically dying on foreign soil, Mugabe gave new meaning to what is known as the Zimbabwe ruins.

I have spoken to numerous well-educated Zimbabweans who fled their country under Mugabe and who are devastated by what their country had finally become under his rule.

In chapter one he built bridges for his people, but in chapter two he burnt them all down.

May a new generation have the strength to rebuild Zimbabwe from the ashes.

Dawie Jacobs
Sterrewag

Brutal Mugabe leaves scarred Zimbabwe, human rights lobby says

Amnesty International calls for a national healing programme, starting with accountability for human rights violations
18 hours ago

Why investors have lost patience with Zimbabwe

International investors believe it is still too early to invest in the country in the absence of a credible and speedy commitment to both political ...
3 days ago

Mthuli Ncube: fixing Mugabe’s mess

It’s a year since Mthuli Ncube took the reins as finance minister of Zimbabwe. His attempts to fix the struggling economy have, it seems, produced ...
4 days ago

