LETTER: Murder in the first degree deserves death penalty

Citizens rightly question whether the rights of the guilty should trump those of the victim

09 September 2019 - 05:04
I differ with your defence of the status quo regarding the death penalty (“No turning back on the death penalty”, September 5).

SA is the world’s 11th most dangerous country, with a homicide rate of 31 per 100,000 of the population. Lesotho and Swaziland, which rank eight and ninth, respectively, are even more dangerous.

In most societies there comes a point when the people rightly question whether the rights of the guilty should trump those of the victim.

You used several emotive terms to support your case, but hanging is generally regarded as obsolete and has been replaced with more humane methods such as lethal injection.

You quote the UK, where the murder rate is low, but don’t mention it increased 39% from 2015 to 2018.

You use the US to argue that the death penalty hasn’t stopped an epidemic of mass shootings. The US’s obsession with the Second Amendment and the availability of weapons is the problem, not the death penalty.

It seems quite appropriate that in SA, where there is a callous disregard for life, we should review this matter.

The death penalty should be restored for a carefully defined class of murder, which some countries call murder in the first degree. Society and the judiciary can decide on the definitions, but we can no longer avoid the reality that we walk with monsters every day.

Bernard Benson
Parklands 

