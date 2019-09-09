LETTER: Jail the fat cats

Apart from the terrible violence, can anyone please explain if there is any difference between the invisible looting of the state coffers by the elite and politically connected and the visible looting on the ground by people whose lives have been worn down by the poverty brought about by the looting at the top?

Those responsible for the state looting still have highly visible jobs and huge state salaries and benefits. When will they be held accountable? Only then will our country start to recover, as we all know corruption is continuing unabated.

My computer has a wonderful feature that gives me the option to “sort by relevance”. As the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) appears to be financially constrained, it should use this feature so it can start prosecuting those who have siphoned off billions, then those who have stolen mere tens-of-millions, and so on.

Rosemary Lee

Via e-mail