Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Jail the fat cats

09 September 2019 - 05:03
Image: 123RF
Image: 123RF

Apart from the terrible violence, can anyone please explain if there is any difference between the invisible looting of the state coffers by the elite and politically connected and the visible looting on the ground by people whose lives have been worn down by the poverty brought about by the looting at the top?

Those responsible for the state looting still have highly visible jobs and huge state salaries and benefits. When will they be held accountable? Only then will our country start to recover, as we all know corruption is continuing unabated.

My computer has a wonderful feature that gives me the option to “sort by relevance”. As the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) appears to be financially constrained, it should use this feature so it can start prosecuting those who have siphoned off billions, then those who have stolen mere tens-of-millions, and so on.

Rosemary Lee
Via e-mail

LETTER: ANC patronage system must end

DA stance on Bosasa is not a personal crusade against the president
Opinion
1 week ago

LETTER: ANC’s only goal is power

Absolutely nothing will change in SA until the ANC is replaced. Anyone who can’t see this is in for a shock
Opinion
1 week ago

LETTER: State capture is a nasty self-driven rot

We have come to understand the once-fanciful term
Opinion
2 weeks ago

LETTER: ANC a family business that looks after itself

A near bankrupt state will not be able to fund a grand scheme such as NHI
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Naspers tech king Koos Bekker goes global
Opinion
2.
This violence is not unique to SA
Opinion
3.
EDITORIAL: How to respond to Mugabe’s death?
Opinion / Editorials
4.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: In a grim week, our democracy ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
Germany’s policy over migrants is paying off in ...
Opinion

Related Articles

LETTER: ANC can’t stop anarchy

Opinion / Letters

Gauteng violence ‘devastating’ to SA’s ailing economy

National

ANC calls for calm amid looting and violence

National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.