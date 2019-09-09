Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Cabinet should back several aspects of Treasury’s growth plan

09 September 2019 - 05:29
Finance minister Tito Mboweni. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Finance minister Tito Mboweni. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER

The Institute of Race Relations (IRR) shares Busi Mavuso’s view that the cabinet should back several aspects of the Treasury’s growth plan (Cabinet Must Forget Squabbles and Back Mboweni Plan, September 4). 

Such backing would, however, require substantial policy reversals in areas that range from labour law to draft expropriation legislation, the proposed National Health Insurance (NHI), and the role of state-owned companies in the economy.

Yet in each of these areas the cabinet has set off in precisely the opposite direction to that advised by the Treasury. In each instance the direction chosen by the cabinet has, in addition, won the public support of President Cyril Ramaphosa. 

The Treasury has perhaps cleverly forced the hand of cabinet ministers to take sides — reformers on the one hand versus statist ideologues on the other — in what amounts to a clash of the balance of ideology in the government. 

The extent to which the Treasury’s advice is adopted and put into action will be a useful indicator of that balance, and hence the longer-term prospects of meaningful policy reform. 

Dr Frans Cronjé
Institute of Race Relations

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Tito to the rescue — kind of

The reaction to Mboweni’s growth plan shows that territorial infighting is still dominating government while the economy burns
Opinion
4 days ago

Tito Mboweni’s turnaround plan: Time to act

Endless consultation is getting SA nowhere; it’s time for the government to choose its economic policies and urgently implement them
Features
4 days ago

EDITORIAL: Politicians fiddle while SA burns

Mboweni may be in a Catch-22 situation, thanks to sections of the ANC and the alliance
Opinion
4 days ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Treasury document a foothold as SA slides towards the precipice

While SA is incapable of debating national issues rationally, a grown-up discussion on the economy is urgently required
National
5 days ago

Most read

1.
Naspers tech king Koos Bekker goes global
Opinion
2.
This violence is not unique to SA
Opinion
3.
EDITORIAL: How to respond to Mugabe’s death?
Opinion / Editorials
4.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: In a grim week, our democracy ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
Germany’s policy over migrants is paying off in ...
Opinion

Related Articles

Cabinet must forget squabbles and back the Mboweni plan

Opinion

JUSTICE MALALA: Thank heaven for Tito Mboweni

Opinion / Home & Abroad

PETER BRUCE: Briquettes could bring bouquets for Mboweni

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.