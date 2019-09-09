Opinion / Letters

LETTER: All men are not trash

Hashtag alienates right-minded men who support the cause and explicitly rejects them as allies

09 September 2019 - 05:04
A women holds a sign at a protest against the abuse of women in Johannesburg, September 7 2019. Picture: GUILLEM SARTORIO / AFP
A women holds a sign at a protest against the abuse of women in Johannesburg, September 7 2019. Picture: GUILLEM SARTORIO / AFP

Using hashtags such as #MenAreTrash when protesting against gender-based violence alienates right-minded men who support the cause and explicitly rejects them as allies. By excluding men as allies this attitude undermines the movement.

When protesting it is wise to stick to the point and avoid generalisations or your message will be lost. Yes, it’s true that most perpetrators of violent crime are men, but the point is to root out evil men, not all men. The issue is evil. Don’t confuse the issue by conflating gender and evil — you’ll never win that fight because it’s simply not true.

We (men) share your goal of eradicating abuse of women and children. It is and should be the goal of all people, not just women. An injury to one is an injury to all.

We want to help and we will help, but for us to do that we need to partner with women in a context of trust and respect, as fellow human beings. I’m finding it very difficult to do that when people keep telling me how evil I am and calling me names.

James Drew
Via e-mail

JONATHAN JANSEN: Men will keep killing women despite marches and memorials

We need activism around the scourge, but the problem goes much deeper into our misogynistic culture
Opinion
4 days ago

Employers must chart course in tackling gender-based sexual violence

The workplace can be a powerful structure for much-needed social benefit, providing vital resources that employees may not otherwise get
Opinion
1 day ago

Together we can end violence, Ramaphosa says in address to nation

Protesters against gender-based violence in Cape Town boo and jeer at Cyril Ramaphosa
National
3 days ago

Most read

1.
Naspers tech king Koos Bekker goes global
Opinion
2.
This violence is not unique to SA
Opinion
3.
EDITORIAL: How to respond to Mugabe’s death?
Opinion / Editorials
4.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: In a grim week, our democracy ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
Germany’s policy over migrants is paying off in ...
Opinion

Related Articles

KATE THOMPSON FERREIRA: Hashtags are fires around which cold anger can gather ...

Opinion / Columnists

Cyril Ramaphosa booed as he addresses anti-gender violence protesters

National

CARTOON: Stop gender violence scourge

Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.