LETTER: All men are not trash

Using hashtags such as #MenAreTrash when protesting against gender-based violence alienates right-minded men who support the cause and explicitly rejects them as allies. By excluding men as allies this attitude undermines the movement.

When protesting it is wise to stick to the point and avoid generalisations or your message will be lost. Yes, it’s true that most perpetrators of violent crime are men, but the point is to root out evil men, not all men. The issue is evil. Don’t confuse the issue by conflating gender and evil — you’ll never win that fight because it’s simply not true.

We (men) share your goal of eradicating abuse of women and children. It is and should be the goal of all people, not just women. An injury to one is an injury to all.

We want to help and we will help, but for us to do that we need to partner with women in a context of trust and respect, as fellow human beings. I’m finding it very difficult to do that when people keep telling me how evil I am and calling me names.

James Drew

Via e-mail