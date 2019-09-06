LETTER: Violence is a national disaster

The violence against women and foreign nationals and resultant destruction of private property is a national disaster and needs to be treated as such.

Black South Africans in particular need to wake up and realise that their disappointments are of their own making, as they continue to vote for a rotten ANC. Stop looking for scapegoats.

The fact is that if you are an employer it is a far more pleasant and profitable to employ non-South Africans as they are in general, harder working, more honest and better educated.

This violence in all spheres has been going on for years and the government has proven unwilling and incapable of tackling it.

Charles Cadman

Via e-mail