Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Violence is a national disaster

South Africans need to stop taking out their frustrations on women and foreigners

06 September 2019 - 05:03
Thousands gather outside Parliament in Cape Town, protesting violence towards women by men on September 5 2019. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Thousands gather outside Parliament in Cape Town, protesting violence towards women by men on September 5 2019. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER

The violence against women and foreign nationals and resultant destruction of private property is a national disaster and needs to be treated as such.

Black South Africans in particular need to wake up and realise that their disappointments are of their own making, as they continue to vote for a rotten ANC. Stop looking for scapegoats.

The fact is that if you are an employer it is a far more pleasant and profitable to employ non-South Africans as they are in general, harder working, more honest and better educated.

This violence in all spheres has been going on for years and the government has proven unwilling and incapable of tackling it.

Charles Cadman
Via e-mail 

Cyril Ramaphosa booed as he addresses anti-gender violence protesters

The president told angry protesters outside the WEF in Cape Town he agrees that ‘enough is enough’
National
15 hours ago

Five killed‚ 189 arrested in Joburg violence

Gauteng premier David Makhura cuts short meeting with police minister Bheki Cele as more deaths reported
National
2 days ago

Malema tells South Africans to stop the violence against ‘other poor people’

Julius Malema says the levels of poverty in SA has left people fighting for limited resources, but these problems were not caused by foreigners
National
14 hours ago

Cyril Ramaphosa must ‘break his silence’ on social crises, Mmusi Maimane says

The DA leader's call follows days of unrest that has seen residents looting foreign-owned businesses in Tembisa, Alexandra, Hillbrow, Cleveland, ...
National
2 days ago

Most read

1.
Prepare for a new breed of recession — both rare ...
Opinion
2.
JUSTICE MALALA: Thank heaven for Tito Mboweni
Opinion / Home & Abroad
3.
CHRIS GILMOUR: Massmart has arrived at the last ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
PETER BRUCE: Briquettes could bring bouquets for ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: Politicians fiddle while SA burns
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.