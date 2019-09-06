Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ramaphosa, the reluctant president

There are doubts that he has the ability, capacity or cojones to pull the country out of the quagmire

06 September 2019 - 05:02
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa attends the opening day of the International Labour Organization's annual labour conference in Geneva, Switzerland June 10, 2019. Picture: REUTERS / DENIS BALIBOUSE
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa attends the opening day of the International Labour Organization's annual labour conference in Geneva, Switzerland June 10, 2019. Picture: REUTERS / DENIS BALIBOUSE

As the days go by since his inauguration Cyril Ramaphosa is increasingly exposed as a “reluctant president”. Based on what we have seen so far he has to be dragged, kicking and screaming, to do or say anything.

It took him more than three days to make this comment: “I condemn the violence that has been spreading around a number of our provinces in the strongest terms.” What a profound statement.

When he was sitting at the apex of Jacob Zuma’s criminal enterprise for so many years you never heard Ramaphosa talking or commenting about anything while the looting was going on.

I doubt that he has the ability, capacity or cojones to pull the country out of the quagmire, because he looks to me as if he has the enthusiasm to run this country of a dental patient going for a root canal without anaesthetic.

Jean Michel Bouvier
Bryanston

