LETTER: IFP is beyond these ‘experts’

Ralph Mathekga at least has the grace to admit that there are things about the IFP he doesn’t “fully understand”, yet he is oddly confident in drawing conclusions. Mathekga worries how Hlabisa will “come up with a leadership style”. He needn’t worry. Hlabisa has been in leadership positions for more than three decades, not only in the IFP but as a mayor and board chair. He has an established leadership style; a style that won him the support of all IFP structures. He has the ability to unify people behind a shared vision.

Mathekga also makes a fuzzy reference to “modernising” the IFP. Yet the party is ahead of the game in the national debate. Is there anyone else calling for the death penalty to be reviewed as the brutal killing of women and children skyrockets? Is there anyone else talking about sustainable resources and climate change? Did anyone else give an early warning of the SA Social Security Agency crisis?

Ironically, Mathekga’s other strange claim could be set straight by the article’s second “expert”, Susan Booysen. Mathekga claims the IFP bestowing the title “president emeritus” on Prince Buthelezi “showed the party was struggling to come to terms with his departure”. Professor emeritus Booysen could enlighten Mathekga on what this title actually means.

Mkhuleko Hlengwa, MP, IFP national spokesperson