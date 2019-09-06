LETTER: Education for ignorance

In an otherwise excellent article, Ismail Lagardien misses the role played by the leaders of the state education system and the unions that control our nation’s public sector teachers (Path to Economic Prosperity or Collapse – the Choice is Ours, September 4).

As with the Marxists and opportunists and their supporting organisations that were named, the objective of these unions is to continue to provide a grossly substandard service, to enable the revolution of the proletariat through the ignorance of our people, particularly the young, and the continued poverty of the ill-educated labour force.

At the same time, senior unionists feather their personal nests with the sale of headmasterships and other lucrative senior positions. It is too much to expect the public protector to involve her department in this corruption — blackmailing a gambling business is far more important.

Robert Stone

Linden