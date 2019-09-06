Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Education for ignorance

The unions prefer to keep children uneducated so they will fall for outlandish conspiracies

06 September 2019 - 05:03
Picture: SOWETAN
Picture: SOWETAN

In an otherwise excellent article, Ismail Lagardien misses the role played by the leaders of the state education system and the unions that control our nation’s public sector teachers (Path to Economic Prosperity or Collapse – the Choice is Ours, September 4).

As with the Marxists and opportunists and their supporting organisations that were named, the objective of these unions is to continue to provide a grossly substandard service, to enable the revolution of the proletariat through the ignorance of our people, particularly the young, and the continued poverty of the ill-educated labour force.

At the same time, senior unionists feather their personal nests with the sale of headmasterships and other lucrative senior positions. It is too much to expect the public protector to involve her department in this corruption — blackmailing a gambling business is far more important.

Robert Stone
Linden

TONY LEON: Two-and-a-half cheers for Tito Mboweni’s growth plan

Business is still seen by many of Ramaphosa and Mboweni’s cabinet colleagues as the enemy, at best a necessary evil to tax to exhaustion, writes Tony ...
Opinion
1 day ago

Tito Mboweni’s turnaround plan: Time to act

Endless consultation is getting SA nowhere; it’s time for the government to choose its economic policies and urgently implement them
Features
1 day ago

LUKANYO MNYANDA: SA is burning yet Cosatu wants debates

It's hard to understand what Cosatu has against the finance minister's economic strategy document
Opinion
4 days ago

Most read

1.
Prepare for a new breed of recession — both rare ...
Opinion
2.
JUSTICE MALALA: Thank heaven for Tito Mboweni
Opinion / Home & Abroad
3.
CHRIS GILMOUR: Massmart has arrived at the last ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
PETER BRUCE: Briquettes could bring bouquets for ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: Politicians fiddle while SA burns
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

Amcu thrown a lifeline as labour registrar decides against deregistering it

National

ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Path to economic prosperity or collapse — the choice is ours

Opinion / Columnists

PETER BRUCE: Cyril in the middle of the Treasury/Telkom bunfight

Opinion / Bruce's List

Jaws drop at Tito Mboweni's privatisation plan

Business

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.