LETTER: ANC wrecks it all

The past 25 years have taught us that almost everything the ANC has interfered with has turned into a disaster. This hapless lot stumble from one car wreck to the next, but still they insist they know better, taking guidance from their Marxist handbook.

The proposed nationwide National Health Insurance scheme put forward by a party that has already destroyed public health care in SA needs to be treated with the contempt it deserves. Medical aid schemes, private hospitals, doctors, employers and employees should disobey, ignore and refuse to co-operate with the proposed scheme.

The civil disobedience that rendered the e-toll system a lame duck must be repeated so that any thought of an incompetent bunch of crooks getting hold of more taxpayer funds is kicked into touch.

The alternative is to find ourselves lying in a gutter when we seek medical care in our old age.

Nigel Dott, Douglasdale