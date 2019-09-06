LETTER: ANC can’t stop anarchy

The violence against foreigners and looting of property fills me with shame as a South African. We will again be regarded as the pariah of the world, and rightly so.

Coming as it does against a backdrop of huge state looting by top leaders in the government, coupled with a culture of impunity, our country is on the edge of the abyss.

The ANC’s approach of promoting a culture of ungovernability and violence against opponents lies at the core of the current state of anarchy in our country. The IFP’s Mangosuthu Buthelezi has warned for decades that once such a culture takes root, it is difficult to reverse.

We are now reaping what the ANC has sowed, and our president has shown himself to be incapable of stemming the tide of anarchy and looting.

Why have top ANC leaders not been prosecuted? Is it because of what a top ANC leader said at the height of violence in our country “there is no dustbin for comrades”?

Arthur Konigkramer

Durban