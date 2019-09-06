Opinion / Letters

LETTER: A ‘near-death penalty’

Instead of the death sentence, why not ship murderers off to concentration camps?

06 September 2019 - 05:02
There is much debate about bringing back the death penalty. Maybe it’s unconstitutional, maybe we execute the wrong guy, who are we to play God ... etc.

Rather let’s go back to basics. We do need a stronger deterrent to crime. Life imprisonment in SA is not too bad. Criminals settle in relative comfort into the prison gang system, where they have access to just about everything they need: food, drugs, cellphones, family visits and the respect of their fellow gangsters.

Here’s my proposal: let’s compromise. Call it the “near-death penalty”. Instead of hanging or shooting people let’s ship serious criminals off to concentration camps where they break rocks 18 hours a day, abandon all hope and pray for death.

Some of them may find creative ways to “off” themselves. Mission accomplished. It will be their choice and our consciences will be clear.

James Drew
Via e-mail

Debate on ‘unconstitutional’ death penalty flares up

Justice ministry says the bill of rights cannot be subjected to a referendum as it would override the minority
National
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: No turning back on the death penalty

Outrage over violence against women puts focus on court ruling that section in Criminal Procedure Act allowing for capital punishment is incompatible ...
Opinion
1 day ago

