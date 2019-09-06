LETTER: A ‘near-death penalty’

There is much debate about bringing back the death penalty. Maybe it’s unconstitutional, maybe we execute the wrong guy, who are we to play God ... etc.

Rather let’s go back to basics. We do need a stronger deterrent to crime. Life imprisonment in SA is not too bad. Criminals settle in relative comfort into the prison gang system, where they have access to just about everything they need: food, drugs, cellphones, family visits and the respect of their fellow gangsters.

Here’s my proposal: let’s compromise. Call it the “near-death penalty”. Instead of hanging or shooting people let’s ship serious criminals off to concentration camps where they break rocks 18 hours a day, abandon all hope and pray for death.

Some of them may find creative ways to “off” themselves. Mission accomplished. It will be their choice and our consciences will be clear.

James Drew

Via e-mail