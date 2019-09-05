Opinion / Letters

LETTER: World at crossroads

05 September 2019 - 05:03
Birds are seen near to the Houses of Parliament as the week begins on January 21 2019 in London, England. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ LEON NEAL
The defection of another Tory MP is not only a blow to British prime minister Boris Johnson, but symptomatic of a deeper problem facing Western democracies.

Brexit has been a divisive issue all along, ushered in by right-wing populists who misled the electorate with fake news and outright lies in a conducive climate created by a populist wave that also washed a populist into the White House.

The foundations of these two former strongholds of Western democracy, which played important roles in the  creation of a new inclusive world order after World War 2, are shaking.

On the positive side, there are hopeful signs of a counter-wave developing in both the UK and the US. The world finds itself at a crossroads: populists are doing their damnedest to steer the world back to a dark, divisive, narrow, nationalistic dispensation, while liberal-minded forces are gathering momentum to counter this and maintain the inclusive world order that helped avoid a world war for more than seven decades.

The deep divisions and tensions that have developed in these two countries, both with diverse societies and both with controversial past policies in the field of race relations, logically have a wider global impact. Racial tension and intolerance are increasing in other countries too.

One can only hope that the middle ground will hold and that the counter-wave will gather enough momentum to stop the rogue elements that are hell-bent on creating an intolerant, exclusive, narrow, nationalistic and racist world order — a world order marked by walls and burnt bridges.

Dawie Jacobs
Sterrewag

