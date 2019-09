The most expensive talk show in the world, the World Economic Forum (WEF), has kicked off in Cape Town, with those who have money polishing the egos of those with the illusion of power.

Who benefits from this jamboree? What happens when the showboating ends on Friday? I get the Shakespearean feeling it is much ado about nothing. To the delegates visiting majestic Cape Town, please visit the Cape Flats to understand the WEF’s irrelevance.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane

Via e-mail