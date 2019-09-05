LETTER: Weep for the beloved country

What a day, what a week. Women up in arms over abuse, foreigners under attack, endless commissions droning on, the prosecuting authority seemingly paralysed.

African brothers boycotting the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Cape Town in protest at the treatment of their SA-based citizens. Bankruptcies everywhere, youth unemployment skyrocketing, rating agencies downgrading our status, skilled people emigrating. Miners selling off assets, parliamentarians outraged at the mere mention of cutbacks.

It is probably a good thing the WEF is here at a point at which the ANC can finally pat itself on the back and declare the liberation struggle complete, and rejoice in the national democratic revolution meeting and exceeding all goals and targets.

Sensible people across the land are not asking the government to do anything at all, except get out the way. I could weep.

Michael Hook

Parkhurst