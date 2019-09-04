LETTER: SA’s game is one big con trick

One of the few advantages of a failing memory in old age is that one can reread one’s library and enjoy old books as new. I’m currently enjoying a spy novel called Our Game and it occurs to me it would make a good title for what goes on in SA.

Our game in SA is not about spying but rather a kind of giant confidence trick that’s been perpetrated on society every day, every year, for decades. It’s this odd idea that there will be a reckoning with evildoers, and that one day soon they’ll be punished. However, if you look at the record it becomes abundantly clear that nothing of the sort will happen. Quite the reverse, in fact.

This game has many parts and is underpinned by the most august institutions we have, namely parliament, the police and the judiciary. It’s a massive enterprise generating millions (perhaps billions ) of rands for those in the know. We have commissions of inquiry and court cases coming out of our ears. They last for years. You’d need a very big computer to record the thousands of hours of testimony and millions of pages of evidence.

But here’s the rub: when did you last hear of anyone being fined or going to jail? You didn’t and you won’t, and yet we the public pay up every day without any chance of success. What a great game!

Bernard Benson, Parklands