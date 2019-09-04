Opinion / Letters

LETTER: New mindset needed to govern responsibly

Maimane’s call for realignment of politics could be the solution to SA’s problems

04 September 2019 - 05:02
DA leader Mmusi Maimane. Picture: THE TIMES/ALON SKUY
DA leader Mmusi Maimane. Picture: THE TIMES/ALON SKUY

Mmusi Maimane’s support for finance minister Tito Mobweni’s economic strategy paper reflects the kind of political maturity and responsibility South Africans are entitled to expect from their politicians. (“Tito Mboweni’s reform strategy needs support from all quarters”, September 2).

It makes a welcome change from the knee-jerk, mindless responses we have become used to, particularly from the ANC and EFF, when confronted with arguments or proposals from other parties, however rational and sensible they may be.

There is a growing recognition that the ANC-led government is incapable of implementing even the most obvious solutions to our economic problems for fear of upsetting one or other of its factions or alliance partners. The consequences of this paralysis are dire for SA citizens, particularly the poor and unemployed.

However, our elected politicians, or the “political establishment” to which Maimane refers, have a far greater responsibility than just towards their own party or support base. The onus is on them to provide South Africans with a government that can act decisively and with courage, conviction and honour.

There are many within the ranks of the ANC who could form part of, or even the majority of, such a government, and certainly there are many from other political parties who could likewise contribute to delivering a capable state. We just need to sort the wheat from the chaff.

Answering Maimane’s call for a realignment of SA politics and a coalition of like-minded politicians — a fresh political centre backed by civil society and business — could well be the only way of providing the country with a new government that can actually govern responsibly.

David Gant
Kenilworth

LETTER: Editor approves dictatorship

Tito Mboweni’s economic strategy document must be debated
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: Mboweni ‘blind’

Finance minister’s economic plan ignores climate change and trivialises coal workers' concerns
Opinion
5 days ago

LETTER: Tito Mboweni’s bunny is dead on arrival

Tito Mboweni is offering nothing new and the economy can’t grow without hitting the load-shedding wall
Opinion
6 days ago

LETTER: Here’s how it should be done, Mr President

Cyril Ramaphosa must stop pussy-footing around the unions and use the state pension fund surplus to rescue Eskom
Opinion
3 weeks ago

