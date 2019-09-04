LETTER: Down south, we support honest leaders with integrity

Upon hearing that Lynne Brown is spearheading the ANC’s bid to regain control of the Western Cape, I realise (again) how far the governing party is removed from ordinary citizens, especially in this part of the woods.

What people here discuss at family gatherings and socials is not who you will vote for, but “When are Ace Magashule, Lynne Brown, Nomvula Mokonyane and others going to appear before judge Zondo?”.

What the ANC forgets is that the Western Cape is the province with the highest literacy rate in the country and is the most diverse culturally. Voters here keep themselves constantly informed (as it should be in a real democracy) and up to date with the actions of their leaders. This saw the fight against apartheid intensified during the 1980s in the form of the UDF, which was launched in Mitchells Plain before spreading to the rest of SA.

South Africans here didn’t wait for the ANC to deliver their freedom and therefore will never again vote for this party. In 1994 voters in the province gave the ANC a mandate to govern — until the blatant corruption and ineptitude of the party became a stench no voter could bear. As someone then said: “The ANC is governing one of the most beautiful parts of the world [Time magazine just confirmed this] as one big township.”

People here are not afraid to change government — as they have shown as the only province not governed by the ANC — so the current DA government must also tread carefully. Down south voters give their support to honest, hardworking leaders with integrity. Not to those who just look like us and speak like us.

Derek Abrahams

Via e-mail