LETTER: Living high on the hog

ANC MP Peace Mabe, co-chair of the committee on the financial management of parliament, has objected strongly to the proposal that MPs trim their outrageously generous benefits. Other ANC MPs have sympathised, citing the need to be absent from their homes to serve their country.

It is a response laden with ironies. Senior executives in the private sector, many of whom earn a lot less than ANC MPs, not only travel widely to fulfil their commitments to their stakeholders; they also work long and arduous hours while enjoying relatively little leave time. Contrast that situation with that of MPs during the months when parliament is not sitting. And even while attending parliament these high earners either sleep their time away or perfect their computer gaming skills.

Such skills represent the outer limits of their abilities. Which explains their desperate need to hang on to their benefits. With little in the way of qualifications, ability or talents, they would be unemployable in the private sector, even on the lowest rungs of the job ladder.

Accordingly, taxpayers fork out huge sums of money to support the lavish lifestyles of individuals absent of merit. Their benefits should, therefore, not only be trimmed but eliminated. They should be eternally grateful that they are employed at all.

John Spira

Johannesburg