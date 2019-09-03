LETTER: Greed has no bounds

SA may shortly have to ask the IMF for a bailout. This would be a calamity for our country as no investment will be forthcoming as a result. On the other hand, we would be compelled to run our country frugally, as a prerequisite for such a loan.

In the meantime, MPs continue to gorge on the trough of generous benefits. ANC MP Peace Mabe said recently: “For us just to be here, we’ve left comforts of our homes to come and serve the country. We’re also not satisfied with what we have.” Clearly, their greed has no bounds.

The Sunday Times reported this weekend that MPs receive 84 free flights, accommodation, three-course meals (including liquor) and salaries of up to R2.4m a year. In addition, each member is allowed R10,000 a month for travel allowances. Given the state of the government departments and state-owned entities, which are all bankrupt, this is obscene. To think that most poor households in SA live below the breadline.

Perhaps it is too late for a commission to investigate MPs’ indulgence and we should rather wait for a bailout from the IMF. In the interim, the tax base is diminishing.

Nathan Cheiman

Northcliff