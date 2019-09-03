Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Editor approves dictatorship

Tito Mboweni’s economic strategy document must be debated

03 September 2019 - 05:03
Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni at the Budget speech at Parliament in Cape Town. Picture: GCIS
Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni at the Budget speech at Parliament in Cape Town. Picture: GCIS

Lukanyo Mnyanda’s latest column was nothing but an unashamed approval for dictatorship (SA is Burning Yet Cosatu Wants Debates, September 2).

He wishes to see a world where a minister wakes up and issues economic directives and everyone else bows down in worship. This cannot be allowed. Apartheid dictatorship died and it should never be resurrected.

Cosatu is correct that there must be a debate over finance minister Tito Mboweni’s economic strategy document before it can become government policy. Conveniently, Mnyanda somehow forgets that Mboweni is a minister deployed by the ANC to implement its policies. As such, it is mandatory that such an important step take into confidence not just ANC members but its alliance partners as well.

This is why the SACP is correct that not only is it important for the public to discuss the content of the document, but the process that needs to be followed should enhance quality engagement. Giving the public only two weeks to research and present opinions on such important issues amounts to nothing but setting the people up for failure.

Mnyanda’s bowing down in unquestioning worship of the SA Chamber of Business, whose mission is “to effectively protect and promote the interests of business in SA”, should be seen for what it is: a preference for capitalist dictatorship, which cares only about profit accumulation and nothing about the voices of the people.

Lwazi Mpungose
Naledi, Soweto

