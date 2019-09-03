LETTER: Capitalists work hard

So much media discussion about poverty and penury in SA uses a hoary old Marxist phrase, attributing the problem to the fact that the masses do not control “the means of production”. The implication is that those who do are to blame.

Examination of this idea suggests it is an excuse for indolence, entitlement and envy. What is the means of production? Is it some sort of asset that some grab exclusively for themselves? The incidence of corruption suggests some people concur with that idea.

For the sake of simplicity, let’s take the example of a factory as a means of production. Factories don’t exist by themselves. Someone has to save, invest and build up capital, which makes planning, design and construction feasible. The capital may also be borrowed, but this has to be based on a credit record and collateral security. This “capitalist” has to employ labour, project manage and survive thoughtless industrial action while performing competitively, and ultimately, profitably.

The means of production is not some sort of licence granted to a select few. It is earned through enterprise, hard work and determination. Even where it may be inherited, it has first to be created by someone.

After 25 years of a substantial majority government there is no excuse for leftist rantings about being left out of a notional handout of the means of production.

Gavin Barnett

Somerset West