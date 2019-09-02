LETTER: The plan is just the first step

I have read the media statement on “Economic Transformation, Inclusive Growth and Competitiveness: Towards an Economic Strategy for SA”.

Perhaps the first thing I noticed is the order of the words in the title:

Economic transformation Inclusive growth Competitiveness

Yes, all three concepts are important in the SA context. The order of the concepts perhaps gives a hint of what and how we as South Africans prioritise the objectives. First transformation and lastly competitiveness.

The central fact of life in our times is that the world is without borders (global) and is driven by competition. Not being able to compete in a global world simply means objectives number 1 and 2 are possible only by robbing Peter and giving to Paul. This eventually leads into a downward spiral (30% unemployment).

The second remark questions how much of SA’s problems can be traced to external uncontrollable factors and how much to our own doings. Falling from 44th to 67th in the competitive rankings indicates one thing to me: other countries are outperforming us. They have moved up the rankings despite what has happened in the bigger environment they share with us. They have been more successful in applying their resources to build their economy and to outperform SA.

Then the favourite “remedy” to all the problems since 1994. PLANS! Yes, plans and more plans and more plans. Our own plans, plans by madly expensive consultants, conferences at extremely expensive venues, meetings with people arriving in big shiny cars to tell us about their plans.

In the end the answer is in first-year management textbooks: plan then organise, execute and control. Nothing happens if you stop at the plan. I sincerely trust this is not just another plan that tell us of the “dream city” and millions of new jobs. Organise, implement and control, my dear sir! In the end you will be judged by the result not the dream.

Last remark: we as humans look into the future to motivate and to give direction to our lives. If you destroy the horizon — as the ANC did in the past 10 years — that which we as South Africans hope and aim for, you will never reach your three objectives.

Martin Lombaard

Via e-mail