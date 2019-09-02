Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Penny is finally dropping

Ministry of finance seems to have put together a team of individuals who are starting to get the picture

02 September 2019 - 05:03
The minister of finance and National Treasury have prepared a discussion document on economic policy for the future. This should be recommended reading for anyone who is as worried as I am about our economic future.

The enormous unemployment rate and the slow growth are starting to hit home even within the ranks of the ANC. I was beginning to think they were completely immune over and above the fact that the majority of the governing party’s politicians don’t seem to care.

The ministry of finance seems to have put together a team of individuals who are starting to get the picture despite the fact that it is now almost two decades since everyone was shouting. In particular, it is vital that one of the recommendations made is that “the government should consider full or partial exemptions of small businesses from certain kinds of regulation (for example the extension of bargaining council agreements)”. 

Furthermore, the suggestion that small businesses should be exempt from certain kinds of labour regulations, they should have a much easier process to obtain full exemption from the national minimum wage.

My real problem is that this document much like the national development programme from many years back be filed in file 13, despite the endorsement from the National Treasury and the finance department of SA.

Michael Bagraim
DA labour spokesperson

