LETTER: Breath of fresh air

I refer to the numerous reports published over the past two weeks relating to industry meetings chaired by new trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel, especially the one involving warring local and imported chicken traders.

As somebody who spent more than 10 years deeply immersed in these ugly, hugely adversarial, and expensive “chicken wars”, I think that Patel’s novel approach is a breath of fresh air.

There were always two victims in these battles — the consumer and the truth. Getting the adversaries to talk and draw up plans is a very good first step, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves.

The road ahead is difficult with very little by way of low hanging fruit. An export drive, mentioned as one of the aims, is long overdue and though our local producers are world class there are some serious obstacles.

Local chicken is still heavily brined and most of the potential importers will not accept that, so the removal of brining will add to production costs.

Second, the biggest potential market, the EU, requires a veterinary health certificate from the exporting country certifying that SA poultry is free of Newcastle disease. SA veterinary authorities have been unable to do this. These problems may not be insurmountable, but they will take time and commitment to overcome.

The next obstacle is that the local industry feels threatened by import growth and would to see importers disappear at best, or at least, a huge decrease in import volumes. Importers, for their part, require huge cash resources to finance their businesses and have achieved their success in a tough environment, which they will fight to preserve. So unless there is a compromise in this area, deadlock is guaranteed with a resumption in hostilities.

Personally I don’t believe in protectionism, as there is adequate research confirming that too much protection is economically harmful. But realistically, duties will not disappear. The best practical option is for the parties to agree on a tariff with each side giving up something. This must be accompanied by price guarantees for consumers.

This action must be followed by a total tariff protection application ceasefire, in place for a reasonable time period. If not, another duty or dumping application will soon follow, and we will be back where we started. Let’s not merely kick the can down the road. Uncertainty benefits nobody.

Let’s ensure everybody’s future, and also afford our consumers adequate protection.

David Wolpert

Rivonia