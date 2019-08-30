LETTER: Mboweni ‘blind’

Finance minister Tito Mboweni’s economic plan shows he is both ecologically and ethically blind.

He makes no mention of climate change, and his casual reference to the “losers” in his plan trivialises what it would mean for the 90,000 workers in the coal sector, their dependants and those living in coal-dependent communities.

These are the people who built our economy and they should not have to carry the burden of a transition to a new energy regime.

Jacklyn Cock

Professor emeritus sociology, Wits