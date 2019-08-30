Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Creative solutions needed

Budget reductions imposed on government departments in the UK in 2010 had a devastating effect with limited achievements

30 August 2019 - 05:02
The South African rand. Picture: REUTERS
The South African rand. Picture: REUTERS

Like Sifiso Skenjana, I am concerned that the plan to achieve fiscal consolidation by means of crude budgetary cuts is misconceived (Fiscal Expansion, Not Austerity, is What SA’s Economy Needs, August 28).

In 2010 the UK government went the same route by initiating an austerity programme, with the same ambitious aim of cutting its budget deficit and reducing the national debt as a percentage of GDP.

However, the budgetary cuts inflicted on government departments had a devastating effect on society, while the achievements were limited. Every aspect of life was negatively affected: there was, for example, an increase in crime because of police cuts. Now, after a lot of hardship, austerity has been dumped and the UK is gung-ho for growth.

One can imagine the enhanced negative effect on SA where many more people rely on government services. And, of course, cuts imply more unemployment, which needless to say can be ill-afforded. Apart from the individual hardships,  government spending and fewer salaries to spend is the antithesis of growth, since demand and output will be reduced.

Moreover, services will be prejudiced through a shortage of personnel in areas such as policing and health care. Different and creative solutions should be looked at. For instance, Unemployment Insurance Fund money could be mobilised proactively to subsidise employers who choose to keep staff instead of retrenching them. The UK utilised a temporary employment subsidy in 1971 to keep people in jobs.

Keeping interest rates high can only be justified either to control inflation or to support the rand. But demand is flat and inflation is either imported or administered, and therefore cost-push (which interest rates do not influence). With respect to the rand, investors may well prefer a growth strategy.

In any event, because of the global low to negative yield environment there is ample room to cut rates and still leave yield hunters plenty of meat in SA bonds.

Sydney Kaye
Cape Town

EDITORIAL: Mboweni’s challenge should bring focus to ANC

The finance minister’s realistic proposals to get the country out of its low-growth trap should be taken seriously
Opinion
1 day ago

JEREMY THOMAS: Ebrahim Patel is out to remake the rag trade, but he will have to sew it together

SA lost hundreds of thousands of jobs to China, but local specialists are still thriving in little factories scattered across the Western Cape and ...
Opinion
1 day ago

PETER BRUCE: Four brilliant points in a paper bristling with good ideas

Tito Mboweni’s surprise document proposes relaxing immigration rules, more support for tourism, dumping beneficiation and tightening  industrial ...
Opinion
1 day ago

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Gavin Watson – the dots not to connect
Opinion / Editorials
2.
THULI MADONSELA: CR17 donations red herring
Opinion / Protected Space
3.
ROB ROSE: It’s not just Lake Charles that is ...
Opinion / Editor's Note
4.
PETER BRUCE: Gavin Watson’s death: what will the ...
Opinion / Bruce's List
5.
JONATHAN JANSEN: A live cow is hacked apart. Our ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

A green taxi industry makes good business sense for everyone

Opinion

A performance management office will help SAA succeed

Opinion

The questions your company needs to ask as Africa frees up trade

Opinion

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Wonderland: A review of the 1994 ANC manifesto

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.