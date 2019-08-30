LETTER: Competitiveness first

The first thing that I noticed in the Treasury’s economic growth strategy is the order of the words in the title: economic transformation, then inclusive growth, then competitiveness.

Yes, all three concepts are important in the SA context. But their order gives a hint of what and how we as South Africans prioritise the objectives. First transformation, and lastly competitiveness.

The central fact of life in our times is that the world is without borders and is driven by competition. Not being able to compete in a global world simply means objective numbers one and two are possible only by robbing Peter and giving to Paul. This eventually leads into a downward spiral (30% unemployment).

My second remark is how much of SA’s problems can be traced to external uncontrollable factors, and how much to our own doing. Falling from 44th to 67th in the competitive rankings indicates that other countries are outperforming us and have moved up the rankings, despite what has happened in the bigger environment we share. They have been more successful in applying their resources to build their economies.

The favourite “remedy” to all the problems because 1994 has been plans, plans and more plans — our own plans, plans from expensive consultants, conferences at expensive venues, meetings with people arriving in big, shiny cars to tell us about their plans.

Yet the answer is in first-year management textbooks: plan, then organise, execute and control. Nothing happens if you stop at the plan. In the end, the Treasury will be judged by the result, not the dream.

As humans, we all look into the future to motivate and give direction to our lives. If you destroy the horizon, as the ANC has done over the last 10 years, SA will never achieve the government’s three objectives.

Martin Lombard

Via e-mail