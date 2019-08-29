Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Privatisation of NHI is the way to go

Move will save the taxpayer billions at the outset by circumventing ANC mismanagement

29 August 2019 - 05:00
The simple logic outlined by Ockert Fourie is irrefutably correct (“There’s another way to fix the health sector”, August 27).

Privatise the proposed National Health Insurance (NHI) system from the outset by empowering a consortium of private health-care companies to take control of the mismanaged and dysfunctional public hospitals using the current health-care budget.  

Initial privatisation will save the taxpayer billions at the outset by circumventing ANC mismanagement as currently proposed.

This would ultimately save further billions in the future when the need would arise to privatise an ailing ANC-managed NHI.

Simple logic is all it takes.

Terry Sissons
Camps Bay

