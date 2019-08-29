LETTER: A leaderless world in flames

The whole of mankind is in the same boat. No country can claim complete innocence for the current state of our planet.

Ironically, rich industrialised countries, the largest contributors to climate change, are now digging themselves in behind high walls, rigid borders and strict immigration rules, specifically aimed at keeping out the poor and vulnerable.

At the same time, they are cutting aid to poor countries that could serve to help people where they are instead of migrating to other countries out of desperation.

With our planet literally going up in flames at the moment, world leaders are still playing power games and turning inward, focusing on narrow self-interest instead of addressing the real challenges facing our planet and all its inhabitants.

Instead of addressing the growing gap between the “haves” and the “have-nots” through a more even distribution of wealth, they are still devising strategies to make rich countries and rich individuals even richer. They forget that we all have a common destiny: if your neighbour goes to bed hungry, you will not sleep well.

The world needs visionary leaders more than ever. Imagine if all the vast resources and wealth of knowledge available today could be garnered to save our planet and provide a better life for all its inhabitants?

Dawie Jacobs

Sterrewag