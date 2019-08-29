Opinion / Letters

LETTER: A leaderless world in flames

Rich countries are turning their backs on the problems of the planet, which affect every one of us

29 August 2019 - 05:02
Smokes rises from forest fires in Altamira, Para state, Brazil, on August 27, 2019. - Brazil will accept foreign aid to help fight fires in the Amazon rainforest on the condition the Latin American country controls the money, the president's spokesman said Tuesday. Picture: JOAO LAET / AFP
Smokes rises from forest fires in Altamira, Para state, Brazil, on August 27, 2019. - Brazil will accept foreign aid to help fight fires in the Amazon rainforest on the condition the Latin American country controls the money, the president's spokesman said Tuesday. Picture: JOAO LAET / AFP

The whole of mankind is in the same boat. No country can claim complete innocence for the current state of our planet.

Ironically, rich industrialised countries, the largest contributors to climate change, are now digging themselves in behind high walls, rigid borders and strict immigration rules, specifically aimed at keeping out the poor and vulnerable.

At the same time, they are cutting aid to poor countries that could serve to help people where they are instead of migrating to other countries out of desperation.

With our planet literally going up in flames at the moment, world leaders are still playing power games and turning inward, focusing on narrow self-interest instead of addressing the real challenges facing our planet and all its inhabitants.

Instead of addressing the growing gap between the “haves” and the “have-nots” through a more even distribution of wealth, they are still devising strategies to make rich countries and rich individuals even richer. They forget that we all have a common destiny: if your neighbour goes to bed hungry, you will not sleep well.

The world needs visionary leaders more than ever. Imagine if all the vast resources and wealth of knowledge available today could be garnered to save our planet and provide a better life for all its inhabitants?

Dawie Jacobs
Sterrewag

Bolsonaro will accept Amazon fire aid if Emmanuel Macron ‘withdraws insults’

President Jair Bolsonaro says the French president was insulting, while Macron speaks of ‘rude’ comments made about his wife — all while the Amazon ...
World
1 day ago

The riches of the Amazon belong only to Brazil, says Brazil

As the rainforests blaze, Brazil’s president is more concerned with political feuds and monetising the land than preserving it
World
17 hours ago

Brazilian warplanes wage battle against raging Amazon fires

President Jair Bolsonaro authorised military operations on Sunday after being criticised for doing nothing, as G7 countries pledge support
World
2 days ago

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.