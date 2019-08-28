LETTER: Use private sector skills to boost health delivery

I thought Stuart Theobald (“Universal health care can be successful but conditions in SA make that unlikely”, August 19) really nailed the National Health Insurance (NHI) question.

It is a laudable aim as illustrated by President Cyril Ramaphosa talking about the Swedish prime minister and the carpenter waking up in the same hospital ward. But, as Theobald points out, we do not have the conditions to make it possible.

He correctly challenges us to think of positive alternatives. Well, here are a few suggestions to use the skills and capacity in the private sector to enhance delivery in the public sector:

Private sector medical practitioners to give, say, 20% of their time to public service at a reasonable rate of remuneration.

Open the management of public sector hospitals to private operators such as Netcare, Mediclinic and Life Healthcare. Private operators run some of the prisons in SA on a public-private partnership basis so this is nothing new.

Allow the Dis-Chems and Clicks of the world to dispense chronic medication to outpatients of the state. This will help reduce the all-day queuing and stock-out problems, and alleviate transport logistics.

I am sure that the private sector has approached the government with these and many more such ideas. Surely this is the way to go.

Anthony Still

Waverley