LETTER: US will pay dearly for Trump’s trade war

28 August 2019 - 05:05
US President Donald Trump. Picture: ALASTAIR PIKE/AFP
While warning signs point to a deepening global economic slowdown and the risk of a possible global recession, this orange “stable genius” who tries to run the US like a dictator and has created all these problems with his trade war, has done it again.

He has encouraged all major US companies to move out of China so as to pressurise the Chinese, and he thinks it is like a switch he can turn on and off in moving multibillion-dollar manufacturing facilities. He does not know the first thing about the world’s economies or markets.

The CEO of Apple made it quite clear when he said it will take at least 18 months to two years to do such a thing, and he may by then replace only about 5%-7% of capacity.

In the meantime, the New York Stock Exchange is crashing daily, with new lows of 800 points the other day and 512 points last Friday. This has already had repercussions around the world. 

What is more worrying, though, is that the US is going to pay dearly, and I can see the same picture unfolding like back in 1929. The same scenario was at play back then, with tariff increases to protect US jobs and farmers from foreign competition, and we ended up with the Great Depression when they passed the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act in 1929.

Jean Michel Bouvier
Bryanston

